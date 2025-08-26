Animated short 'The Queen's Flowers' honored at Waikīkī Film Awards

Artists and moviegoers celebrated the inaugural Waikīkī Film Awards this past Saturday at the Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel.

It was a night of spotlighting Hawaiian storytelling and filmmaking — with red carpet appearances and performances by the likes of Paula Fuga and Kaʻikena Scanlan.

Ciara Lacy was among the winning filmmakers. Her 2024 movie, “The Queen’s Flowers,” was screened as part of the festivities. She talked to The Conversation about what the celebration meant to her.

