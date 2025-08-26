© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Animated short 'The Queen's Flowers' honored at Waikīkī Film Awards

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:13 PM HST
Ciara Lacy's animated short film “The Queen’s Flowers” is a magical take on a true story that follows Emma, a Native Hawaiian girl in 1915 Honolulu, as she prepares a heartfelt gift for Queen Liliʻuokalani, Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch.
Daniel Sousa
/
The Queen's Flowers
Artists and moviegoers celebrated the inaugural Waikīkī Film Awards this past Saturday at the Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel.

It was a night of spotlighting Hawaiian storytelling and filmmaking — with red carpet appearances and performances by the likes of Paula Fuga and Kaʻikena Scanlan.

Ciara Lacy was among the winning filmmakers. Her 2024 movie, “The Queen’s Flowers,” was screened as part of the festivities. She talked to The Conversation about what the celebration meant to her.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation FilmEntertainmentHistoryNative Hawaiian
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
