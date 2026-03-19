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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Military leases

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:44 AM HST
FILE - Two MV-22 Ospreys, from Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, land at a rally point in the Mākua Military Reservation during a joint training event on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Dec. 10, 2021.
Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike/Pacific Air Forces
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DVIDS
FILE - Two MV-22 Ospreys, from Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, land at a rally point in the Mākua Military Reservation during a joint training event on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, Dec. 10, 2021.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation Josh GreenMilitaryBrian SchatzEntertainmentBishop Museum
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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