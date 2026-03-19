The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Military leases
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green discusses the aftermath of the storm and whether liquefied natural gas should power Oʻahu's grid
- Noelani Kalipi with the U.S. Department of Defense's Hawaii Coordination Cell walks through the process of how military leases are being renegotiated | Register for the Hawaiʻi land use discussion
- U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz discusses the escalating war in the Middle East
- Hawaii Lego Users Group co-founder Roy Gal and Bishop Museum Director of Exhibits & Production Brad Evans team up on a new display of Hawaiʻi's landmarks and creatures in Lego-form