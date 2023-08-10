The Conversation: State senator shares firsthand wildfire account; Climate change and fire risks
- Officials provide updates on the Hawaiʻi Island and Maui wildfires. Follow HPR's live coverage here
- State Sen. Angus McKelvey, whose district took the brunt of the destruction, fled the fire with only the clothes on his back | Full Story
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on the loss of cultural landmarks in Lahaina and the impact on the Native Hawaiian community | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about team reporting as Lahaina emerges from devastating fire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Wildfire specialist Clay Trauernict explains his understanding of the possible relationship between hurricanes and forest fires | Full Story
- Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Vice President Dan O'Doherty explains how he's getting the fledgling Hawaiʻi craft chocolate industry up and running | Full Story