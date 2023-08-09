Live updates: Wildfires burn through Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke An interpreter stands by a video call from Maui Mayor Richard Bissen as he delivers the news of the six fatalities to a press conference on Oʻahu.

Six people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, according to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Wednesday morning.

He stated that there are currently more than 2,100 individuals occupying open shelters on the island. Three people have experienced burn-related injuries as firefighters continue to tackle the flames and smoke.

Bissen said he does not have the exact number of businesses destroyed in the fire.

"We are still in the assessment phase this morning now that we have light, ... but it's going to be a high number," Bissen said.

One firefighter who sustained smoke inhalation was sent to Oʻahu for care. Bissen said he is in stable condition.

The press conference was held at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to present updates from county mayors, safety officials and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

Luke is still filling in for Gov. Josh Green, as he is expected to return from his trip by midnight. "This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui," Luke said at the press conference.

She said shelters are overflowing and resources are dwindling. She added that about 30 power lines are also down, leaving homes, hotels and shelters without electricity. At this time, officials say the Lahaina fire is not yet under control.

