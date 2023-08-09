LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Wildfires burn through Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
What we know so far:
- Hurricane Dora is passing far south of the Hawaiian island chain. Over the past several days, strong gusts above 60 mph have caused trees to collapse and traffic lights to lose power.
- Multiple Maui neighborhoods were asked to evacuate Tuesday morning, sending hundreds of residents to nearby shelters set up by the American Red Cross. On the west side, evacuations occurred at Lahainaluna Road, Hale Mahaolu, Kelawea Mauka and Lahaina Bypass.
- Dramatic social media footage shows numerous structure fires in historic Lahaina Town.
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is filling in for Gov. Josh Green as he returns from his travels.
- Hurricane Dora is still 500 miles away from the islands and is not expected to directly pass over Hawaiʻi.
- As it stands, there are no tropical cyclones expected throughout the next seven days, according to NOAA.
At least 6 dead on Maui from the fires, mayor says
Six people have been confirmed dead from the wildfires, according to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Wednesday morning.
He stated that there are currently more than 2,100 individuals occupying open shelters on the island. Three people have experienced burn-related injuries as firefighters continue to tackle the flames and smoke.
Bissen said he does not have the exact number of businesses destroyed in the fire.
"We are still in the assessment phase this morning now that we have light, ... but it's going to be a high number," Bissen said.
One firefighter who sustained smoke inhalation was sent to Oʻahu for care. Bissen said he is in stable condition.
The press conference was held at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to present updates from county mayors, safety officials and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.
Luke is still filling in for Gov. Josh Green, as he is expected to return from his trip by midnight. "This is the entire state coming together to assist our family on Maui," Luke said at the press conference.
She said shelters are overflowing and resources are dwindling. She added that about 30 power lines are also down, leaving homes, hotels and shelters without electricity. At this time, officials say the Lahaina fire is not yet under control.
Several people reportedly jump into water to escape Lahaina fires
Approximately 12 people who escaped into the ocean were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday evening. USCG said on X, formerly Twitter, that a 45-foot response boat from Station Maui rescued the individuals.
Maui County officials said people entered the waters due to smoke and fire conditions.
The fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, an area that is popular with tourists, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told the Associated Press by phone early Wednesday.
Officials report that at least 1,800 people were waiting at Kahului’s airport on Wednesday. The state plans to fly 4,000 tourists out of Maui to Oʻahu, according to Hawaii News Now. They are expected to be put up at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.
3 emergency shelters on Maui open as multiple evacuation orders are in place
The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters at Kihei Community Center, Lahaina Civic Center and in Pukalani at Hannibal Tavares Community Center.
An evacuation center at Maui High School was also set up Tuesday evening.
Those coming to the shelter are advised to bring essentials such as bedding, medicine, important documentation and personal protective equipment like masks and sanitizer.
Pet owners are asked to keep their animals properly restrained at the shelters. The Maui Humane Society in Puʻunene has opened its center to provide shelter to animals during this time.
Hannibal Tavares Community Center – 91 Pukalani St., Makawao, HI 96768.
Lahaina Civic Center – 1840 HI-30, Lahaina, HI 96761.
Waimea District Park – 67-1315 Ala Ohia Road, Waimea, HI 96743
Hisaoka Gym – 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau, HI 96755
Maui Mayor Bissen and state leaders respond with emergency orders
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday evening around 9:45 p.m. in response to the growing brush fires. The proclamation allows the county to directly mitigate hazardous situations as they arise.
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke is responding in place of Gov. Josh Green as he returns from his travels. Luke has taken several emergency actions to extend the state of emergency to all counties, discourage non-essential air travel to Maui and to order all affected state agencies to assist with the evacuation.
"The White House has been incredibly supportive, and we expect to submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in the next 36 to 48 hours, once we know how vast the damage is," Green said in a press release Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz responded to the fires Wednesday morning, stating that they are "absolutely devastating."
"We will not know the full extent of the damage for a while. In the meantime, the highest priority is the safety of the people," Schatz said in a press release.
The senator said he has also been in touch with the White House, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the governor, the lieutenant governor and county mayors to ensure that "maximum federal resources are deployed immediately and that we stand ready for the disaster recovery phase."
Events leading up to the fires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island
Powerful winds and dry conditions from Hurricane Dora have barreled through the state over the past several days, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.
Residents in Kula were evacuated from 4 to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after a brush fire in the Olinda Road area was spotted.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 50 residents were at the emergency shelter, according to the county.
Maui County reported a second brush fire in Kula around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, burning about 675 acres of land and two structures in the Olinda area.
Crews also responded to a brush fire at 6:37 a.m. near Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday. Shortly after, residents near Lahaina Intermediate School were evacuated.
On Hawaiʻi Island, two brush fires sparked in both north and south Kohala. Hawaiʻi County officials have confirmed that multiple brushfires are continuing to burn along the south Kohala coastline.
Officials report that the Akoni Pule Highway brushfire is roughly 60% contained and remains a threat to structures in the southern portion of Kohala Ranch between Kamakani Loop and the highway.
Guests at the Mauna Kea Resort have been asked to shelter in place. Access to the resort remains closed.
Hawaiʻi Island shelters have opened at Hisaoka Park in Kapaʻau and Waimea Community Center in Kamuela.