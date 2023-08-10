© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Maui-based chocolate company adds a taste of home to every bite

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM HST
Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate

At Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate, all proceeds go to charity. Started by a retired biotech executive, its success is being followed closely by others in the fledgling cacao industry.

Dan O'Doherty, the vice president of the company, is committed to crafting locally-sourced chocolates with an extra taste of Hawaiʻi.

The company is known for its unique flavors, including a lemongrass-flavored chocolate.

The recent destruction from Maui wildfires have put a pause on the operations. O'Doherty is currently on Oʻahu trying to get a handle on the damage. As of Thursday, his workers were okay but some were left homeless by the fire.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation foodagriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
