The Conversation: OHA election outcome; Fully-electric test flights
- The Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on an upset from the 2026 primary elections that defeated one of Hawaiʻi’s longest serving lawmakers | Full Story
- HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the results in the races for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
- BETA Technologies Director of Aircraft Sales shares how their fully-electric planes are testing with Mokulele Airlines | Full Story
- Oʻahu-based author Alicia Upano talks about “Everything To The Sea,” her debut novel about love and loss amidst the turbulent waves of a tsunami | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University Athletic Director Debbie Snell and coach Kanda Korver talk about the school’s first female flag football team | Full Story