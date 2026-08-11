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The Conversation

The Conversation: OHA election outcome; Fully-electric test flights

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderAddis Belay
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:28 AM HST
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  • The Honolulu Civil Beat’s Chad Blair reports on an upset from the 2026 primary elections that defeated one of Hawaiʻi’s longest serving lawmakers | Full Story
  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the results in the races for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
  • BETA Technologies Director of Aircraft Sales shares how their fully-electric planes are testing with Mokulele Airlines | Full Story
  • Oʻahu-based author Alicia Upano talks about “Everything To The Sea,” her debut novel about love and loss amidst the turbulent waves of a tsunami | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University Athletic Director Debbie Snell and coach Kanda Korver talk about the school’s first female flag football team | Full Story
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The Conversation ElectionOffice of Hawaiian AffairsMokulele AirlinesTransportationLiterature
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
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