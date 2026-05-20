The Conversation: ‘Time, place and manner’ at UH; Ewa Makai Middle School

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Dennis Ling, of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, shares more about the upcoming Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State & Sister City Summit

University of Hawaiʻi political science professor Dean Saranillio and journalism student Zane Castillo discuss the impact of “time, place and manner” policies on campus free speech

Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology faculty talk about the Institute’s Mālama ʻĀina plan and their efforts to adapt to climate change

and their efforts to adapt to climate change Ewa Makai Middle School staff and students share their experience learning— and loving– to pilot drones