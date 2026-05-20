Hawaiʻi-Japan summit strengthens partnership, economic ties

Gov. Josh Green will play host to several governors and mayors from Japan at Washington Place on Wednesday.

It is ahead of the 2026 Hawaii–Japan Sister Summit that starts May 21.

The gathering aims to fortify sister city relationships and acknowledge the deep economic ties that have developed in recent times.

The inaugural event was held in 2023, and this week the summit will draw an estimated 400 attendees.

The Conversation spoke to Dennis Ling, administrator at the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. He talks about the summit and DBEDT's new report that looks at Japan’s investment in the islands.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 20, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.