Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers set to redefine role of main economic agency

Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers are redefining the role of the county’s main economic agency.

The Department of Research and Development collects economic data and supports local industries like agriculture, energy, and tourism.

Some county council members say the department’s mandate in county code is vague.

“Every administration has kind of made the Department of Research and Development their own, but that doesn't provide clear and necessary guidance for staff,” Hawaiʻi County Council Member Ashley Kierkiewicz said.

She and Council Chair Holeka Inaba have proposed a bill to clarify the department’s role.

Holeka said in a committee hearing on Tuesday that the bill would codify clear responsibilities for the department, including ensuring that county-level data is publicly accessible.

“What we really are trying to do here, as Council Member Kirkwood said, is articulate (the) kind of the work that's already been done, but be more specific and intentional about it,” he said.

The bill also enshrines a minimum of $1 million in budget allocations per year to the department for grant programs that support local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and workforce development.

This year, the department has about $1.4 million in grant funding available for the community. It is currently taking applications from businesses and nonprofits seeking sponsorship for local events. Applicants may receive up to $25,000.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Council Member Dennis Onishi requested that the bill also require the department to report regularly to council about how it was dispersing grant funds.

Department of Research and Development Director Benson Medina told council members that he supported the amendment to the bill, especially in light of the recent funding cuts to Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization.

“We have to be totally transparent with what we're doing. The fact that our counterpart in Honolulu just got their whole department shut down — that isn't lost on us,” Medina said.

“There was lack of clarity about what their purpose was, and then lack of accountability.”

