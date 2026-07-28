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Sports consultant takes a swing at better golf strategy for Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:34 PM HST
FILE- Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaiʻi.
Matt York
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AP
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 13th fairway during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaiʻi.

Recent developments in the world of golf have gotten the political golf ball rolling, as the loss of the Sony Open and the Sentry golf tournaments have rocked the economy.

Brian Harman hits onto the 16th green during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
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PGA Tour canceled 2 Hawaiʻi tournaments. What does the future of golf look like now?
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One voice weighing in on the discussion is Ray Tsuchiyama, who penned an opinion piece in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about the need for better golf strategy.

Tsuchiyama is a golfer and consultant with GUILD Consulting who advises on golf course issues for ChaneyBrooks. He joined HPR's The Conversation to discuss whether Hawaiʻi is doing enough to develop a golf strategy for the future.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation SportsEconomyGolf
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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