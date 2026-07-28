Sports consultant takes a swing at better golf strategy for Hawaiʻi

Recent developments in the world of golf have gotten the political golf ball rolling, as the loss of the Sony Open and the Sentry golf tournaments have rocked the economy.

One voice weighing in on the discussion is Ray Tsuchiyama, who penned an opinion piece in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser about the need for better golf strategy.

Tsuchiyama is a golfer and consultant with GUILD Consulting who advises on golf course issues for ChaneyBrooks. He joined HPR's The Conversation to discuss whether Hawaiʻi is doing enough to develop a golf strategy for the future.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.