Boosting cultural engagement in Oʻahu’s Waimea Valley

A visitor attraction on Oʻahu’s North Shore is about to get a multimillion-dollar renovation. And one focus is education.

Construction has started on a $5.5 million project to improve the facilities at Waimea Valley. It’s one of the most significant upgrades in the recent history of the visitor attraction on the North Shore of Oʻahu.

Renovations include work on Waimea Valley’s visitor center, restrooms, gift shop, and lūʻau venue. The project also includes the addition of several educational facilities.

That includes a traditional Hawaiian hale and an agroforestry garden. There will also be a community resource center for cultural practitioners, teachers and researchers.

Most of the work is covered by a federal grant of nearly $4 million. Other funding comes from Hiʻipaka, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs nonprofit created to manage the valley of nearly 2,000 acres.

The park remains open during construction, which is being done in phases to minimize impact on visitors. The work is expected to finish next March.

Richard Pezzulo is the executive director of Waimea Valley. He says the improvements reflect a commitment to balancing preservation with progress.

He says the project was designed so that Waimea Valley has what it needs to fulfill its mission for generations to come.

He adds that every element was planned to strengthen the ability to care for the sacred valley, while creating new opportunities for education and cultural engagement.