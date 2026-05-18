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The Conversation

The Conversation: Unexploded ordnance; Maui wetlands

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteMaddie Bender
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:22 AM HST
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Soldiers and natural resource specialists conduct post-detonation assessments, ensuring all UXO hazards have been neutralized. The operation was conducted under the Army’s Integrated Wildland Fire Management Plan to reduce risks to Hawaii’s dry forest ecosystem.
Robert Haynes/U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
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Soldiers and natural resource specialists conduct post-detonation assessments, ensuring all UXO hazards have been neutralized. The operation was conducted under the Army’s Integrated Wildland Fire Management Plan to reduce risks to Hawaii’s dry forest ecosystem.
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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