The Conversation: Tax credit cuts, Keiki-created murals
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the state’s decision to cut tax credits for renewable energy | Full Story
- Author and Historian Cesar Becerra discusses his ongoing research into the Kaimiloa, a historic seafaring vessel
- Muralist Todd “Estria” Johnson shares more about his cultural and community-centered “Mele Murals" project
- A Hana hou with author Russell Fielding on his award-nominated book on the history of ulu, or breadfruit | Full Story