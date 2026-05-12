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The Conversation

The Conversation: "Dark money" ban, Jack Johnson film

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:24 AM HST
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Hawaiʻi lawmakers and activists pose for a photo after discussing a bill that seeks to limit corporate money in politics in Honolulu on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
/
AP
Hawaiʻi lawmakers and activists pose for a photo after discussing a bill that seeks to limit corporate money in politics in Honolulu on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Lt. Gen Scott Winter speaks ahead of the LANPAC 26 summit to be held in Waikīkī
  • Tom Moore, of the Center for American Progress, explains a bill passed in Hawaiʻi’s legislature to limit corporate “dark money” in elections 
  • Civil Beat’s Stewart Yerton reports on the status of Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing Kauhale Initiative | Full Story
  • Musician Jack Johnson teases the premiere of ”Surf Film Music,” a documentary about his journey from surfer to singer-songwriter
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The Conversation MilitaryState LegislatureHousingFilmMusic
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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