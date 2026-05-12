2026 global Army summit kicks off in Waikīkī

The U.S. Army kicked off LANPAC 26, a major gathering to discuss land power, on May 12 in Waikīkī.

The meeting comes as two major conflicts, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Iran war, play out across the globe. It also coincides with a meeting between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

The 2026 LANPAC summit spotlights the United Nations Command, or UNC, in the Pacific, which marks its 75th anniversary.

The UNC was the subject of one of the keynote speeches that opened the conference.

To hear more, HPR spoke with Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter, the deputy commander of the UNC, at the East-West Center in advance of the LANPAC summit.

Winter took command in January 2026, and before that, he was based in Hawaiʻi.

The LANPAC 26 summit takes place at the Sheraton Waikīkī hotel and hosts a three-day gathering of military officials from over 25 countries across the globe, including Thailand and France.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.