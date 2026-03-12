© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Security institute discusses Iran's impact on the Indo-Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:02 PM HST
FILE — Suzanne Vares-Lum, now head of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz, left, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Aug. 18, 2022.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vares Lum took the helm as head of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies as it was marking its 30th anniversary. She previously served as president of the East-West Center.

HPR spoke with the Leilehua High School alum on Wednesday about the purpose of the center and what the state of affairs in the Middle East means for security and U.S. allies in the Pacific.

More information about the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Waikīkī, named for the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, can be found on its website.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
