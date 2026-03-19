Public opportunity to learn more about military land leases

Gov. Josh Green’s Advisory Committee for Military Leases met for the first time in November. Lands in Mākua on Oʻahu, Pōhakuloa on Hawaiʻi island, and Barking Sands on Kauaʻi are coming up for renegotiation.

Ahead of these renegotiations, the Military Affairs Council for the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi is set to launch a series of meetings next week to get public input.

Noelani Kalipi is an advisor with the Hawaiʻi Coordination Cell, a new office created by the U.S. Department of Defense that’s organizing these processes to get feedback from the broader community. HPR spoke with Kalipi to learn more about how these leases are being negotiated.

The discussion on military land use and the expiring leases will take place on Monday, March 23, at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu. The link to register for the meeting can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 19, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.