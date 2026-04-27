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The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on Lt. Gov. Luke; Hawaiʻi's economic landscape

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley Mizuo
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:12 AM HST
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Hawaii Gov.-elect Josh Green, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke wave to supporters at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
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Hawaii Gov.-elect Josh Green, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Sylvia Luke wave to supporters at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation Josh GreenSylvia LukeEconomyFood
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government editor for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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