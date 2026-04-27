The Conversation: Gov. Green on Lt. Gov. Luke; Hawaiʻi's economic landscape
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green on his decision to name Keith Regan, the state comptroller, as acting lieutenant governor
- Hawaii Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Menor talks about the results of a survey it gave its members amid a shifting local economic landscape
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Andrew Gomes reports on the first statewide high school surf season | Full Story
- Neal Asato, founder of Asato Family Shop, on being one of nine Hawaiʻi chefs making it to the final round of the James Beard Awards