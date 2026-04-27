Local businesses struggle despite tariff refunds, says Chamber of Commerce

Monday marks a week since the federal government opened a portal for companies to file for refunds after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes as unlawful.

Given this shifting economic landscape, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii began rolling out a new survey of its members. HPR spoke with Chamber President Sherry Menor to learn more about how businesses are coping.

Despite the availability of refunds, the damage has left a lasting impact on Hawaiʻi businesses, Menor explained.

“It's been an ongoing challenge for our local business community," she said. "So while these reimbursements help, they don't solve the broader cost challenges businesses are facing.”

“In fact, in a recent chamber survey on tariff impacts, some businesses reported tighter cash flow and difficulty keeping up with loan payments, and that impacts jobs,” Menor said. “And so we're definitely concerned with the situation, and not only tariffs, but the fuel issue, as well as rising cost of goods. It's definitely getting to a tipping point for some of these businesses.”

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii will be hosting an upcoming forum on fuel prices and potential changes to Hawaiʻi’s energy grid on May 12. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.