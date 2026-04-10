The Conversation: Storm impacts on Kauaʻi; Hawaiʻi Opera
- Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami says the Garden Isle has likely gotten through the worst of the storm
- Roy Gal with the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy talks about what you can see in Hawaiʻi's skies this month
- Former University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner recalls the aftermath of the 2004 Mānoa flooding | Full Story (Oct. 2024)
- Hawaiʻi opera star Quinn Kelsey and Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane discuss the upcoming premiere of "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree," which tells the story of Timoteo Haʻalilio, the lifelong friend of King Kamehameha III