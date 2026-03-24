The Conversation: Mānoa Valley flooding; UH Mānoa response
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- John Bravender with National Weather Service says forecasters were caught off-guard by the degree of flooding in Mānoa
- University of Hawaiʻi spokesperson Moanikeʻala Nabarro shares efforts to keep students and faculty safe amid flooding near the Mānoa campus
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on what the storm recovery process looks like for Hawaiʻi farmers, many of whom don't have insurance | Full Story
- Carol Maclennan, author of "Sovereign Sugar: Industry and Environment in Hawaiʻi" discusses the plantation-era history of irrigation systems like the Wahiawā Dam
- Funk-soul band Bassel & The Supernaturals start a residency at the Shangri La Museum