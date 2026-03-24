The Conversation: Mānoa Valley flooding; UH Mānoa response

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



John Bravender with National Weather Service says forecasters were caught off-guard by the degree of flooding in Mānoa

University of Hawaiʻi spokesperson Moanikeʻala Nabarro shares efforts to keep students and faculty safe amid flooding near the Mānoa campus

Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on what the storm recovery process looks like for Hawaiʻi farmers, many of whom don't have insurance | Full Story

Carol Maclennan, author of "Sovereign Sugar: Industry and Environment in Hawaiʻi" discusses the plantation-era history of irrigation systems like the Wahiawā Dam

Funk-soul band Bassel & The Supernaturals start a residency at the Shangri La Museum