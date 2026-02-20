The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Lawmakers call for special prosecutor
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gov. Josh Green discusses Hawaiʻi's economy and reports about Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's campaign contributions
- Hawaiʻi Rep. Della Au Belatti is calling on Gov. Green to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate claims that an "influential state lawmaker" accepted $35,000
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo says legislation to legalize recreational marijuana has stalled | Full Story
- Actor Moses Goods works to bring "Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar" to life on stage at the Honolulu Theatre of Youth