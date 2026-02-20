© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local show about musician Joseph Kekuku is going on the road

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:05 PM HST
The “Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar” show will be held at the Honolulu Theatre of Youth stage at St Andrews.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
It's a Hana Hou for the Honolulu Theater for Youth. A stage production about a Hawaiian musician who we can thank for inventing the sound of the steel guitar and slack key has been back for a second season.

Its final show is this Saturday, but HTY just got the good news that it has received a grant from Theater for Young Audiences Development Collective to take the show to the continent. It's fitting that it will go on the road and travel to places where Joseph Kekuku performed.

HPR talked to Moses Goods, who is credited with writing the production, about taking this show on the road.

The final public performance of “Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar” will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Honolulu Theatre of Youth stage at St Andrews. For tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 20, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
