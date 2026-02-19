The Conversation: Marking the history of Japanese American internment
Fifty years ago, President Gerald Ford signed a proclamation formally repealing Executive Order 9066.
That presidential order, initially signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, forcibly removed thousands of Japanese Americans from their homes and send them to incarceration camps during WWII.
Today, we're revisiting interviews that discuss the experience of Japanese Americans on the continent and here in Hawaiʻi during internment.
- Bill Kaneko, president of the Japanese American Citizens League-Honolulu Chapter talks about marking this point in time in our nation's history | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
- Author Tom Coffman and Barbara Tanabe discuss Coffman's book "Inclusion: How Hawaii protected Japanese-Americans from Mass Internment, Transformed Itself and Changed America." | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
- Author and illustrator Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson tells her family's story of internment during World War II in her children's book, "Shell Song" | Full Story (Sept. 2025)
- HPR's former arts and culture reporter Noe Tanigawa speaks with Setsuko Sato Winchester, the artist behind the "Yellow Bowl Project" | Full Story (May 2019)
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.