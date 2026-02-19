© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Marking the history of Japanese American internment

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:02 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Honoʻuliʻuli Internment Camp detained prisoners of war and Japanese Americans during World War II.
Courtesy of Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
/
HPR
Honoʻuliʻuli Internment Camp detained prisoners of war and Japanese Americans during World War II.

Fifty years ago, President Gerald Ford signed a proclamation formally repealing Executive Order 9066.

That presidential order, initially signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, forcibly removed thousands of Japanese Americans from their homes and send them to incarceration camps during WWII.

Today, we're revisiting interviews that discuss the experience of Japanese Americans on the continent and here in Hawaiʻi during internment.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation History
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes