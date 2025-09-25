© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep HPR strong. Become a member and support the news, talk and music you rely on. Make a monthly gift of $10/month. Donate here.

Author's family history inspires keiki book on Hawaiʻi’s WWII incarceration camps

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:38 PM HST
An image of the book cover for "The Invisible Wild."
Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson.
An image of the book cover for "Shell Song."

It started with a shell collection. When she was a child, Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson inherited a set of old matchboxes. Inside were dozens of shells that her grandfather collected during World War II.

Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson
Britt Honey Photography
/
Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson
Sharon Fujimoto-Johnson

He had been incarcerated at Sand Island and Honouliuli internment camps, and family members say he never fully recovered from the traumatic experience.

Some 2,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated in Hawaiʻi during the war.

Fujimoto-Johnson is the author and illustrator of “Shell Song,” the first children's book about the incarceration camps in Hawaiʻi.

HPR spoke with Fujimoto-Johnson about telling her family’s story in a children's book.

She has a book reading and shell activities at Bishop Museum on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 25, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureHistoryWorld War II
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories