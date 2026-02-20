Gov. Green on state finances, investigation into alleged lawmaker payment

The big national news Friday morning? In a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to raise tariffs. Writing for the court's majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said Trump lacked the peacetime authority to use IEPPA, NPR reports. Trump is trying to use a different argument to hike tariffs.

In this month's briefing with HPR, soon after the court ruling, Gov. Josh Green talked about the potential impacts to Hawaiʻi's economy. He also shared his thoughts on the recent headlines involving Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

Luke amended her campaign report after Honolulu Civil Beat discovered an omission of about $10,000 she received from two donors, allegedly tied to a meeting with Rep. Ty Cullen, who was convicted in a bribery probe. Luke forfeited the checks and reported their return, but failed to report receiving the money in the first place. The headlines prompted the governor to cancel a trip to D.C. for a conference.

