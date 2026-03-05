Balancing the state budget could require pauses to income tax cut plan

Two years ago, the Legislature passed a historic income tax cut. It would cost the state over a billion dollars in revenue when fully implemented in 2031. But changes at the federal level are why state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would pause some of those tax cuts.

While the bill will likely be amended as it moves through the legislative process, as it stands, most of the income tax reductions from 2025 through 2026 will stay the same. The pause would affect further reductions in the following years.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.