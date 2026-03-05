© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Balancing the state budget could require pauses to income tax cut plan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:20 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)

Two years ago, the Legislature passed a historic income tax cut. It would cost the state over a billion dollars in revenue when fully implemented in 2031. But changes at the federal level are why state lawmakers are advancing a measure that would pause some of those tax cuts.

While the bill will likely be amended as it moves through the legislative process, as it stands, most of the income tax reductions from 2025 through 2026 will stay the same. The pause would affect further reductions in the following years.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureEconomy
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government editor for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
