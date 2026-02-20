© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renewed calls for independent probe into alleged 2022 payment

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:52 PM HST
State Rep. Della Au Belatti speaks during a committee hearing at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
State Rep. Della Au Belatti speaks during a committee hearing at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HPR spoke with Democratic state Rep. Della Au Belatti, who, along with Republican Rep. Kanani Souza, hand-delivered a letter to the governor this week renewing the call for Green to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate an unnamed "influential lawmaker" who was allegedly handed money in a paper bag in 2022.

The claim came to light during the federal bribery investigation into former House Rep. Ty Cullen and Sen. Kalani English.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez reaffirmed her position last week that there is no conflict of interest in her department’s investigation. Lopez explained that the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division, which is handling the issue, was created by the Legislature in 2022 to investigate public corruption. She added that she will accept the division’s recommendations at the end of their investigation.

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez speaks at the press conference on Feb. 13, 2026.
Local News
Hawaiʻi AG says 'no conflict' in investigation into alleged $35K lawmaker exchange
Ashley Mizuo

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 20, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation State Legislature
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories