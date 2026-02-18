© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Air Force plans Haleakalā telescopes; Mochi traditions

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderSavannah Harriman-PoteRussell Subiono
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:16 AM HST
FILE - Observatories at the summit of Haleakalā on Maui.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR
FILE - Observatories at the summit of Haleakalā on Maui.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative's Colleen Uechi reports on community push back against the U.S. Air Force's plans to construct more telescopes on Haleakalā | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi climate scientist Ryan Longman shares key observations on Hawaiʻi's climate in 2025
  • HPR's Russell Subiono speaks with actors and industry advocates about the latest Jason Momoa flick "The Wrecking Crew," and what comes next for Hawaiʻi's film industry
  • Devin and Tyler Wong of Fujiya Hawaiʻi discuss keeping sweet traditions alive at their family-owned mochi shop
The Conversation MilitaryAstronomyClimate ChangeFilmFood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
