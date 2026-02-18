What's next for Hawaiʻi's film industry after 'The Wrecking Crew' production?

The new film "The Wrecking Crew" is the latest big-budget production set in the islands. Many scenes were shot on Oʻahu.

The action-packed cop comedy on Amazon Prime stars Hawaiʻiʻs Jason Momoa. But does it signal a return of film and television productions to the state?

HPR's Russell Subiono spoke with actors and industry advocates about making "The Wrecking Crew," and what comes next for Hawaiʻi’s film industry.

1 of 3 — IMG_5194.jpg Russell Subiono / HPR 2 of 3 — IMG_5187.jpg Russell Subiono / HPR 3 of 3 — IMG_5175.jpg Russell Subiono / HPR

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.