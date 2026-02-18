© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What's next for Hawaiʻi's film industry after 'The Wrecking Crew' production?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:58 PM HST
Actor Branscombe Richmond attends a screening of "The Wrecking Crew" in Kapolei in January.
Russell Subiono
/
HPR
Actor Branscombe Richmond attends a screening of "The Wrecking Crew" in Kapolei in January.

The new film "The Wrecking Crew" is the latest big-budget production set in the islands. Many scenes were shot on Oʻahu.

The action-packed cop comedy on Amazon Prime stars Hawaiʻiʻs Jason Momoa. But does it signal a return of film and television productions to the state?

HPR's Russell Subiono spoke with actors and industry advocates about making "The Wrecking Crew," and what comes next for Hawaiʻi’s film industry.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
