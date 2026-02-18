This Honolulu mochi shop has been serving pillowy bites since 1953

A family-owned mochi shop in Honolulu has been gearing up for Lunar New Year festivities, where it's common to swap sweet treats with family.

HPR recently took a trip to Fujiya Hawaiʻi, which has been in business since 1953. HPR spoke with owner Devin Wong and his son, Tyler, about keeping these sweet traditions alive.

They said that they sold 300 platters for Valentine's Day and around 350 sets for Lunar New Year. Heads up — before big holidays, they close online orders and restrict purchases to walk-ins. Devin says it's because they try to make sure no one leaves empty-handed!

Their favorite mochi flavors? For Devin, it's traditional red bean. Tyler likes the peanut butter banana.

