The Conversation

The Conversation: Hakalau Forest; Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:04 AM HST
Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge's Laulima greenhouse. (Sept. 13, 2025)
Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge's Laulima greenhouse. (Sept. 13, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo shares findings on a new report about out-migration of Hawaiʻi residents due to the high cost of living
  • Overstory Hawaiʻi's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on the appeal of Korean Natural Farming among farmers and gardeners | Full Story
  • HPR attends the 40th anniversary celebration for the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, which endured furloughs of its federal employees earlier this year
  • New York poet and Merwin Conservancy writer-in-residence Rachel Eliza Griffiths presents at the Honolulu Museum of Art tonight | Get tickets
The Conversation EnvironmentEconomyU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceLiteratureAgriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
