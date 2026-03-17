The Conversation: Kona low impacts; Compost pilot program
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Community members from around the islands share their experiences of the weekend's storm
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Caitlin Thompson reports on Hawaiʻi's record-breaking wet season | Full Story
- Honolulu Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock discusses the rollout of a compost pilot program meant to cut residential food waste
- Maui tattoo artist Angel Rose officially opens her new Pa’ia shop, 13 Moons Tattoo