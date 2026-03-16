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The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in show on public corruption

By Yunji De Nies
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:10 AM HST
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The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.

Hawai'i has been roiled by allegations that a prominent lawmaker accepted $35,000 in a paper bag in 2022.

Attorney General Anne Lopez is leading an investigation into public corruption. Meanwhile, an audit of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's campaign found that the campaign failed to report more than $7,000 in donations received in the first half of 2022.

The Conversation's panel will discuss what comes next to restore trust in our public officials. Our guests are:

  • Colin Moore, political scientist with University of Hawai'i at Mānoa
  • Daniel Foley, former associate judge of the Hawai'i Intermediate Court of Appeals
  • Ashley Mizuo, HPR government editor

Have a question or a comment? Call 808-941-3689 during the show to ask your question live.

Before and after the show, send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail on our talkback line at 808-792-8217.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation State LegislatureCorruption
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