Hawaiʻi Island wildlife refuge's field staff cut in half under Trump orders

The Trump administration has fired thousands of probationary employees from federal agencies. That's impacting a Hawai’i Island forest and a beloved birdwatching program.

ʻAkiapōlāʻau are a species of endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper. Seventy percent of their population is found in the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, which is owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Malia DelaCruz recently saw an ‘akiapōlā‘au at a program called Beginner Bird School. "I was amazed, I was like jaw dropped. It’s like seeing a celebrity you’ve been hunting for.”

Eric-Preston Hamren has led the popular program as a volunteer, with a full-time job at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge. When federal agencies began firing probationary employees, he hoped his team wouldn’t be affected.

Maddie Bender / HPR Eric-Preston Hamren teaches a Beginner Bird School class at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge.

"Maybe we, in our little department, Fish and Wildlife Service, and us in this little refuge up on the mountain, maybe we're not on their radar. Maybe they're just going to focus on these other departments," he told HPR.

"And by the time they get to Department of Interior, I'm two months away from finishing my probationary period. My coworker was three weeks away from finishing. Maybe by the time they come to us, we'll be past our year, and we'll be okay. But that wasn't the case."

Hamren was fired, along with half of the field staff at the wildlife refuge. He said that could affect Beginner Bird School — and over 200 people on its waiting list.

"I can only support Beginner Bird School in the way I’ve been doing it because I have paychecks," he said.

Before he was fired, Hamren led efforts to plant more than a thousand native flora at Hakalau; other probationary employees fought invasive species and seed banked for future wildfires.

"I think now our hearts are just broken, and it already felt like we were climbing an impossible mountain, and now that mountain just got more steep and more treacherous."

On Thursday, a federal judge in San Francisco partially halted the Trump administration’s firings of probationary federal employees. But the actions may still have broader impacts on the Hakalau Forest.

We’ll have more details on this story Monday on The Conversation at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.