In Hakalau Forest on Hawaiʻi Island, these birders of a feather flock together

HPR heard from one of the estimated 2,200 probationary federal workers in the Department of the Interior terminated under orders of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

We first reported the story of Eric-Preston Hamren. He was two months shy of permanent status at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — he got the bad news on Valentine's Day. HPR met him back in December at Beginner Bird School, which he runs as a volunteer.

The weekend class has a waitlist that's now more than two years long. It takes place at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge on Hawaiʻi Island. Half of the refuge's field staff got walking papers. The wildlife refuge is hailed as a great success story where the habitat of Hawaiʻi's endangered birds has been restored, and the birds are thriving.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 3, 2025.