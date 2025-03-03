© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
In Hakalau Forest on Hawaiʻi Island, these birders of a feather flock together

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:28 PM HST
Volunteer Bird Mentor Karla Ishii looks for native species at Beginner Bird School in the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge on Hawaiʻi Island.
An image of two native ʻiʻiwi in a naio plant at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge.
From left to right: Beginner Bird School students Catie Lehman and Kelly Graf.
Beginner Bird School student Chloe Martins-Keliʻihoʻomalu looks for native birds.
Two nēnē at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge on Hawaiʻi Island.
HPR heard from one of the estimated 2,200 probationary federal workers in the Department of the Interior terminated under orders of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

We first reported the story of Eric-Preston Hamren. He was two months shy of permanent status at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — he got the bad news on Valentine's Day. HPR met him back in December at Beginner Bird School, which he runs as a volunteer.

The weekend class has a waitlist that's now more than two years long. It takes place at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge on Hawaiʻi Island. Half of the refuge's field staff got walking papers. The wildlife refuge is hailed as a great success story where the habitat of Hawaiʻi's endangered birds has been restored, and the birds are thriving.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
