The Conversation: Feds order HNL to reduce flights; 442nd Infantry Regiment
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- David Uchiyama, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, reacts to Federal Aviation Administration's order to cut 10% of flights at Honolulu International and other major airports
- HPR contributor Neal Milner takes The Long View on protest culture
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how parking mandates affect housing costs | Full Story
- News anchor and filmmaker David Ono tells the story of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, 100th Infantry Battalion in his documentary "Defining Courage"