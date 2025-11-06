© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
How parking spot mandates affect affordable housing in Honolulu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:25 AM HST
A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023.

Parking mandates can have a large impact on affordable housing projects, according to a report by the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice.

It’s been about five years since the City and County of Honolulu eliminated parking mandates for developers in the urban core, transit-oriented development districts, and areas within half a mile of a rail station.

Around the same time, the city also created an affordable housing building incentive. Bill 7 included some property tax exemptions, grants, and waived parking mandates. Since then, a reduced number of parking stalls have been available per housing unit.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
