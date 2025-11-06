How parking spot mandates affect affordable housing in Honolulu

Parking mandates can have a large impact on affordable housing projects, according to a report by the Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice.

It’s been about five years since the City and County of Honolulu eliminated parking mandates for developers in the urban core, transit-oriented development districts, and areas within half a mile of a rail station.

Around the same time, the city also created an affordable housing building incentive. Bill 7 included some property tax exemptions, grants, and waived parking mandates. Since then, a reduced number of parking stalls have been available per housing unit.

HPR's Ashley Mizuo has more.

