The Conversation

The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; Immigration

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published December 22, 2025 at 11:24 AM HST
File - Approximately 515 pounds of illegal and unwanted fireworks were turned in by the public at Honolulu's Fireworks Amnesty Program on Dec. 17, 2023.
State of Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Mike Lambert, director of the state Department of Law Enforcement, discusses concerns about illegal fireworks ahead of New Years Eve celebrations
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on Kamehameha Schools' search for a new trustee amid legal challenges about its admissions policy | Full Story
  • Attorneys Esther Yoo and Pilar Kam with the University of Hawaiʻi Refugee & Immigration Law Clinic share resources for immigrants at risk of deportation
  • Terry George takes over as head of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
The Conversation SafetyImmigrationKamehameha Schools
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes