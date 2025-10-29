The Conversation: SNAP benefits; Historical moments from the World Series
- Dylan Moore with the Economic Research Organization at the University of Hawaiʻi looks at the economic implications of the suspension of SNAP benefits
- Poonam Keral of with the University of Hawaiʻi's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience shares findings from a report on challenges faced by SNAP recipients and administrators on Oʻahu
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on efforts to preserve native ʻōhiʻa forests
- Longtime Mid-Pacific Institute baseball coach Dunn Muramaru and Hawaiʻi Pacific University head coach Dane Fujinaka discuss historic moments from the World Series