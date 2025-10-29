Mid-Pac baseball coach cheers on former players at the World Series

Game 5 of the World Series will get underway Wednesday afternoon, Hawaiʻi time. The Toronto Blue Jays are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a come-from-behind performance Tuesday, thrilling fans and keeping the sports world on the edge of their seats.

In Game 3 on Monday, the two powerhouse teams played in what will go down in the history books — they tied for the LONGEST game in World Series history.

In the audience that day was Mid-Pacific Institute baseball coach Dunn Muramaru. He said he didn't want the game to end... and it almost didn't!

A former Mid-Pac player helped get Muramaru to the game because not one, but two of Muramaru's players had ties to the series.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a shortstop for the Blue Jays, and Will Ireton is the interpreter for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Brynn Anderson / AP Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is tagged out by Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa after an attempted steal during the ninth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Dane Fujinaka is the former Mid-Pac player who made it all happen for Muramaru. He also used to be with the Blue Jays and thought if anyone should be at the World Series this year, it had to be Coach Dunn Muramaru. Fujinaka is from the class of 2011 and is currently the baseball coach for Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

Fujinaka joined The Conversation on Wednesday morning, along with his old coach, to talk about being on a field of dreams. Muramaru recalled what it was like to be sitting in the stands for the historic game.

"The atmosphere was just electric. I mean, every five seconds, the scoreboards went off, the music's playing, the people in front of us, jumping up and down. And that's the first time, I was telling Dane, that I had to stand up and watch a game," Muramaru said.

"It was just so neat, like I wanted the game to go on forever. So when the Dodgers came up, I hoped they made outs. When the Blue Jays came up, you know, like score, and it was just that kind of thing. I just didn't want the game to end, even though I was kind of sleepy and tired and stuff, I didn't want it to end."

Muramaru, who is 71 years young, has been with Mid-Pac for 40 years.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.