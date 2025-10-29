© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH study digs into challenges for SNAP recipients and administrators

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:36 PM HST
Signage showing that USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is accepted, is displayed at Wild Onion Market, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
/
AP
Signage showing that USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is accepted, is displayed at Wild Onion Market, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

A recent report from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa takes a hard look at the challenges faced by SNAP recipients and administrators on Oʻahu.

Researchers interviewed dozens of stakeholders and found that long wait times, outdated technology, and confusion over what items were covered under the program were common complaints.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture fined the state of Hawaiʻi $11 million for an excessive error, mostly due to overpaying benefits.

Poonam Keral oversaw a team of students who put together the report. Keral, an instructor at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, spoke with HPR about the findings from the report.

Looking for the latest HPR stories about the SNAP benefits during the shutdown?

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iSNAPFoodTrump Administration
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories