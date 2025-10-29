UH study digs into challenges for SNAP recipients and administrators

A recent report from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa takes a hard look at the challenges faced by SNAP recipients and administrators on Oʻahu.

Researchers interviewed dozens of stakeholders and found that long wait times, outdated technology, and confusion over what items were covered under the program were common complaints.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture fined the state of Hawaiʻi $11 million for an excessive error, mostly due to overpaying benefits.

Poonam Keral oversaw a team of students who put together the report. Keral, an instructor at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, spoke with HPR about the findings from the report.

Looking for the latest HPR stories about the SNAP benefits during the shutdown?

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.