The Conversation

The Conversation: Extinction vortex; History of the Kawaihae Canoe Club

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published June 17, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST
Keauhou Bird Conservation Center

  • The Honolulu Police Commission will meet tomorrow to pick a replacement for Chief of Police Joe Logan, who announced his resignation earlier this month | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on the major restructuring of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority | Full Story
  • Researcher Chris Kyriazis explains the "extinction vortex" facing some endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers | Full Story
  • Authors Manny Veincent and Kim Ann Curtin recount the founding of the Kawaihae Canoe Club in their new book "Born of Two Oceans" | Full Story
  • Terry Thompson of Kua 'Aina Sandwich shares how he expanded his business to Japan and Taiwan | Full Story
The Conversation ScienceEnvironmentEconomySports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
