Honolulu Police Commission will select a new interim chief at a meeting

The Honolulu Police commission will meet tomorrow to pick a replacement for Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan.

The surprise announcement of his retirement came earlier this month after a meeting with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who had been critical of Logan’s performance.

Some commission members were taken aback at the news as they were still in the process of evaluating the chief.

News surfaced that Hawaiʻi island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz had submitted his resignation to the Hawaiʻi County Police Commission after talking with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi about taking over as interim chief.

However, the Honolulu City Charter says the Honolulu Police Commission has the authority of hiring and firing and some wondered about what appeared to be a bit of overreach.

Emails obtained by HPR show Moszkowicz rescinded his resignation five hours later on that same day he sent it to his bosses.

The Honolulu Police Commission now has a list of more than a half a dozen candidates who have applied for the interim job, including some who were finalists during the last go around.

The list includes: Ben Moszkowicz, Rade Vanic, Wayne Ibarra, Thomas Aiu, Ryan Hironaka , Keith Horikawa, Brian Lynch and Clifford Ramson.

The commission agenda will take up the interim selection as well as the process for selecting a new permanent chief.

The commission will be live-streamed at 2 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.