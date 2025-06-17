Research looks into how endangered honeycreepers are trapped in an 'extinction vortex'

The bedroom habits of birds might not be a polite topic of conversation, but whether endangered honeycreepers mate with their relatives is critically important information for biologists.

Inbreeding often spells doom for a species, but for species like the ʻakikiki and ‘akeke’e, small population sizes give scientists concern that the birds have no other choice but to pair up with relatives.

Chris Kyriazis is a postdoctoral researcher with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. He studies the "extinction vortex" — how species can get trapped in it, and what we can do to help them escape.

He spoke with The Conversation about recent research into Hawaiian honeycreepers.

