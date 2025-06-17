© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Research looks into how endangered honeycreepers are trapped in an 'extinction vortex'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:51 PM HST
A Hawaiian honeycreeper
Hayataro Sakitsu
/
DLNR
A Hawaiian honeycreeper

The bedroom habits of birds might not be a polite topic of conversation, but whether endangered honeycreepers mate with their relatives is critically important information for biologists.

Inbreeding often spells doom for a species, but for species like the ʻakikiki and ‘akeke’e, small population sizes give scientists concern that the birds have no other choice but to pair up with relatives.

Chris Kyriazis is a postdoctoral researcher with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. He studies the "extinction vortex" — how species can get trapped in it, and what we can do to help them escape.

He spoke with The Conversation about recent research into Hawaiian honeycreepers.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories