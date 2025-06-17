© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Memoir encapsulates the life of a Hawaiʻi waterman

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:33 PM HST
"Born of Two Oceans: A Memoir" cowritten by Kim Ann Curtin and Manuel "Manny" Veincent.
Born of Two Oceans
"Born of Two Oceans: A Memoir" cowritten by Kim Ann Curtin and Manuel "Manny" Veincent.

Manny Veincent, a rancher, soldier, and firefighter, has worn many hats over his lifetime.

Perhaps he is best known for founding the Kawaihae Canoe Club nearly half a century ago.

Over the decades he’s built a reputation as an insightful coach and an old school disciplinarian.

He still works with young paddlers in the club and recounts his life’s adventures in a new book, “Born of Two Oceans.”

He wrote the book with author Kim Ann Curtin, who works as a coach to business executives and met Veincent through the canoe club.

The two of them sat down with the Conversation to talk about their collaboration.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Literature
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories