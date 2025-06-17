Memoir encapsulates the life of a Hawaiʻi waterman

Manny Veincent, a rancher, soldier, and firefighter, has worn many hats over his lifetime.

Perhaps he is best known for founding the Kawaihae Canoe Club nearly half a century ago.

Over the decades he’s built a reputation as an insightful coach and an old school disciplinarian.

He still works with young paddlers in the club and recounts his life’s adventures in a new book, “Born of Two Oceans.”

He wrote the book with author Kim Ann Curtin, who works as a coach to business executives and met Veincent through the canoe club.

The two of them sat down with the Conversation to talk about their collaboration.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.