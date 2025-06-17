From Oʻahu to Asia, this local sandwich shop expands to Japan and Taiwan

We are looking at small businesses who have been successful going offshore.

We highlighted the success of L&L thanks to Eddie Flores Jr. and his many franchises.

Today, we focus on a local eatery that has a different business model, but did you know you can find Kua ‘Aina Sandwich shops in Japan and Taiwan?

We recently chatted with Terry Thompson who started the North Shore burger and sandwich joint 50 years ago.

After five decades, he can boast about 39 Kua ʻAina shops located on Oʻahu, Japan and Taiwan.

