The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

From Oʻahu to Asia, this local sandwich shop expands to Japan and Taiwan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 17, 2025 at 2:28 PM HST
Kua ʻAina Sandwich's location on Oʻahu's North Shore.

We are looking at small businesses who have been successful going offshore.

We highlighted the success of L&L thanks to Eddie Flores Jr. and his many franchises.

Today, we focus on a local eatery that has a different business model, but did you know you can find Kua ‘Aina Sandwich shops in Japan and Taiwan?

We recently chatted with Terry Thompson who started the North Shore burger and sandwich joint 50 years ago.

After five decades, he can boast about 39 Kua ʻAina shops located on Oʻahu, Japan and Taiwan.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 17, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
