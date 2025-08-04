Domestic Violence Action Center begins the search for a new leader

This past month has been tumultuous for the Domestic Violence Action Center. It just learned that a portion of its federal funding has been cut. It's the latest in a series of challenges.

In July, Laurie Tochiki was named interim CEO after the center's previous CEO, Monique Ibarra, resigned following a mass exodus of staff attorneys. Ibarra was the first person to fill the leadership role after Nanci Kreidman, the organization’s co-founder.

Kreidman stepped down in June 2023 after 33 years at the helm.

The Conversation spoke with David Tumilowicz, the president of the board, on Friday. Tumilowicz has a media background and took an unexpected path to leadership at the center. He shared his thoughts on this moment of transition.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with David Tumilowicz.

