Founder of L&L chain restaurant shares his success story in new book

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a success story that started with a plate lunch in Waimānalo.

Decades later, the drive-in has been parlayed into 235 stores across America.

The success story is Eddie Flores Jr.’s family.

It's a Filipino-Chinese immigrant story tied to a tough work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit, and if you know Eddie, a sense of humor.

Eddie Flores Jr., will be at Barnes & Noble in Ala Moana Center in Honolulu signing his book, “Franchising The American Dream,” this Saturday.

For full event details, click here .

This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.