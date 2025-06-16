Founder of L&L chain restaurant shares his success story in new book
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a success story that started with a plate lunch in Waimānalo.
Decades later, the drive-in has been parlayed into 235 stores across America.
The success story is Eddie Flores Jr.’s family.
It's a Filipino-Chinese immigrant story tied to a tough work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit, and if you know Eddie, a sense of humor.
Eddie Flores Jr., will be at Barnes & Noble in Ala Moana Center in Honolulu signing his book, “Franchising The American Dream,” this Saturday.
This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.