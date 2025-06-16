© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Founder of L&L chain restaurant shares his success story in new book

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:32 PM HST
The original L&L location that opened up in 1952.
L&L Hawaiian Barbeque
/
Facebook
The original L&L Drive-Inn on Liliha Street. It first opened in 1952 and was later purchased by Eddie Flores in 1976.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is a success story that started with a plate lunch in Waimānalo.

Decades later, the drive-in has been parlayed into 235 stores across America.

The success story is Eddie Flores Jr.’s family.

It's a Filipino-Chinese immigrant story tied to a tough work ethic, an entrepreneurial spirit, and if you know Eddie, a sense of humor.

Eddie Flores Jr., will be at Barnes & Noble in Ala Moana Center in Honolulu signing his book, “Franchising The American Dream,” this Saturday.

For full event details, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation Business NewsFoodRestaurants
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
