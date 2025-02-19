The Conversation: Homeless relocation program; Diabetes management
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on how a memorandum from the Trump administration has stalled a wildfire prevention project on the Big Island | Full Story
- Sarah Sato, Castro Masaniai, and Angie Knight with the Institute for Human Services talk about whether their program that relocates out-of-state homeless individuals back to the continent will become permanent | Follow House Bill 212 | Full Story
- Dr. Nani Morgan and Ulualoha Ana of the Queen Emma Clinics talk about the success of a program that pairs vulnerable patients with "patient-navigators" for diabetes management | Full Story
- Film director Ken Martinez Burgmaier shares what he wanted to highlight about the late singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson's life on Maui in the new documentary "One Man, One Voice" | Watch the trailer | Full Story